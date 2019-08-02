Catholic World News

‘Baptized and sent’: Pope encourages missionary activity in Indonesia

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to the National Missionary Congress of Indonesia, a nation that is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and only 3% Catholic.

