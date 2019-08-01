Catholic World News

Baltimore Catholic bishops join ecumenical response to Trump statement

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore and his auxiliary, Bishop Denis Madden, have joined other Christian leaders in a public statement decrying the remarks of President Donald Trump about their city. “It was horrible, demeaning, and beneath the dignity of a political leader,” their statement read.

