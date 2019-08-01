Catholic World News

USCCB spokeswoman removed amid criticism of pro-Trump stance

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Judy Keane has left her post as director of the Office of Public Affairs for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. Keane came under fire in July for comments on her personal Twitter feed that favored the policies of President Trump.

