Cardinal Ranjith: prods Sri Lanka’s political leaders to investigate Easter bombings

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, Sri Lanka has announced that he will refuse to meet with presidential candidates until the release of reports from an investigation into the bombings that killed more than 250 people on Easter Sunday. The cardinal complained that neither the government nor the political opposition has shown an interest in pursuing the investigation.

