John Paul II Institute is ‘seriously threatened,’ says vice president

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father José Granados, the vice-president of the Vatican’s John Paul II Institute, thinks that “the identity of the Institute is seriously threatened” by changes in its statutes and a subsequent purge of the faculty. Underlining complaints raised by more than 250 students and graduates of the Institute, he remarked that the new statutes give overarching powers to the chancellor, the controversial Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia. “The loss of collegiality is astonishing,” said Father Granados.

