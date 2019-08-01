Catholic World News

Federal court temporarily halts implementation of new Arkansas pro-life laws

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The laws “ban abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy, ban abortions when the reason is a pre-natal diagnosis of Down’s Syndrome, and ban abortions being performed by anyone other than board-certified OB-GYN physicians.”

