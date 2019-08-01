Catholic World News

End arm sales to foster Middle East peace, Vatican diplomat advises

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent UN Security Council discussion devoted to the Middle East, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, asked, “How can we make eloquent appeals for peace in the Middle East and even commit to humanitarian action while at the same time continuing to permit the sale of arms in the region?”

