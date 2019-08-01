Catholic World News

Pray novena to defeat pro-abortion legislation, California bishops urge

August 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Sacramento

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the novena, the state’s bishops will celebrate Mass to seek “Our Lady of Guadalupe’s intercession to halt SB 24.” The bill will “mandate staff at all California state university health clinics to dispense abortion inducing medications,” Bishop Jaime Soto of California noted.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!