Leading Polish prelate condemns ‘worsening attacks’ on clergy, churches

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As LGBT activism rises in Poland, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, president of the bishops’ conference, spoke of “ever more frequent attacks of hatred against believing people and priests.”

