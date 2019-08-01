Catholic World News

Eritrean bishops deny that their charitable institutions serve only Catholics

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The oppressive regime recently closed and nationalized Catholic health care institutions. The bishops’ conference denied the “overtly untrue and misleading” claim that Catholic charitable institutions serve only Catholics.

