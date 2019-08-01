Catholic World News

Kenyan bishop warns against ‘lopsided gender parity advocacy’ that neglects boys’ education

August 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In primary education, “a lot of attention has been devoted to the girl child, leaving the boy child vulnerable,” said Bishop Joseph Obanyi Sagwe of Kakamega. “Ignoring the needs of the boy child is a recipe for disaster in future.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!