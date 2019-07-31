Catholic World News

American Library Association promoting Drag Queen Story Hours

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Jennifer Roback Morse of the Ruth Institute reports that the American Library Association has become actively involved in promoting the Drag Queen Story Hour campaign. Like other professional groups (such as the American Psychological Association), she noted, the ALA is committed to “general advocacy of the Sexual Revolution.”

