Remains of church found at home of Sts. Peter and Andrew

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archeologists are confident that they have uncovered remains of a church built on what was once the home of Sts. Peter and Paul. The church, which was mentioned by 8th-century pilgrims, is located in the town of el-Araj, on the shore of Lake Galilee, on a site previously known as Bethsaida.

