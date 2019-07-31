Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop warns against hatred of Fulani

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto has decried “hate speeches against the Fulani herdsmen,” warning that the ethnic tensions in Nigeria could flare up into broader violence or even genocide. Fulani tribesmen, mostly Muslim herders, have repeatedly attacked Christian villages in northern Nigeria.

