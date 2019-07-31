Catholic World News
Chinese government begins large-scale demolition of Buddhist center
July 31, 2019
» Continue to this story on Radio Free Asia
CWN Editor's Note: Yachen Gar, located in Sichuan Province (map), once housed 10,000 Tibetan Buddhist monks and nuns.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
