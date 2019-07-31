Catholic World News

Chinese woman, imprisoned for 20 years, leads hundreds of fellow immigrants to faith

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Teresa Liu, who was imprisoned from 1957 to 1977 for belonging to the Legion of Mary, now lives in Australia.

