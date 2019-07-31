Catholic World News

Pope calls for prayer, action to free victims of human trafficking

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us pray that the Lord will free the victims of human trafficking and help us to respond actively to the cry for help of so many of our brothers and sisters who are deprived of their dignity and freedom,” Pope Francis prayed on July 30, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

