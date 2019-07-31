Catholic World News

Prelate calls for prayer, changes to gun laws in wake of California shooting

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “As Americans, we must be honest with ourselves that we have a sickness, almost a plague, with the problem of gun violence,” Bishop Frank Dewane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting. “As Christians, we must look to the cross, repentant of the ways that have led us to this point and, with God’s grace, abandon such senseless, inhuman acts.” The local bishop, Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, also issued a statement.

