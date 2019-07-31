Prelate calls for prayer, changes to gun laws in wake of California shooting
July 31, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “As Americans, we must be honest with ourselves that we have a sickness, almost a plague, with the problem of gun violence,” Bishop Frank Dewane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting. “As Christians, we must look to the cross, repentant of the ways that have led us to this point and, with God’s grace, abandon such senseless, inhuman acts.” The local bishop, Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, also issued a statement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Bishop Dewane: "It is disturbing that our society would seem to allow some to feel comfort in being violent. Our legislators must make changes to our gun policy to prevent the loss of life." An unusual statement uttered by a bishop. Given our wounded human nature and our society's hatred of Catholic moral discipline and religious guidance, it is not only understandable, but predictable that violence of all kinds will become commonplace. It is not the tool that murders, but the neglected person.