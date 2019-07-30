Catholic World News

Nigerian cardinal opposes government ban on Shi’ite Islam

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja, Nigeria has expressed his concern over a government decision to classify Shi’ite Islamic groups as terrorist organizations. The cardinal observed that the policy, evidently aimed at Boko Haram militia groups, reflects the views of Nigeria’s Sunni Muslim majority, which “doesn’t want to recognize that the Shi’ites are also Muslims.” He remarked that “today it’s the Shi’ites, tomorrow it could be us Catholics too.”

