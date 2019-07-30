Catholic World News

‘We do not want to convert anyone,’ Pakistani archbishop tells interfaith gathering

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Dialogue “helps negate violent confrontations,” said Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore. “Ours is a society divided between religions and sects since the 1980s, but we do not want to convert anyone. The Church appreciates the beauty of diversity, the acceptance and construction of new relationships with our brothers.”

