Organization has offered unmarked buildings, quiet legal help for accused priests

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In recent months, two of the group’s founders were forced out after Michigan’s attorney general found that Opus Bono had misused donated funds and misled contributors,” according to the report. “A third co-founder, a priest, was abruptly removed from ministry earlier this month after the AP began asking about an allegation that he had sexually abused a child decades ago.”

