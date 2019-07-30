Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich decries rising anti-Semitism

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Sadly we live in an era that is witnessing a dramatic increase in anti-Semitism and hate speech,” said the archbishop of Chicago. “We see it in the barbaric assault on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the desecration of Jewish cemeteries in Europe marred with swastikas, in the hate speech that speeds across the internet linking like-minded bigots and in the delusional minds of those who continue to deny the reality of the Holocaust.”

