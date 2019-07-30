Catholic World News

Alaska bishops issue statement ‘In Defense of the Poor and Vulnerable’

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The recent budget cuts are having a direct negative impact on the most poor and vulnerable in our State,” Alaska’s bishops wrote as the state faced significant budget cuts. “We call upon all our elected officials to restore funds to agencies and services that provide for the needs of our children, our elders, the poor, the vulnerable, and the homeless.”

