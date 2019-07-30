Catholic World News

Africa’s bishops conclude meeting, issue 15 ‘commitments and exhortations’

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Africa pledged first to “invest more deeply in the biblical, theological, moral and spiritual formation of all the baptized; to nourish them with the word of God and the sacraments, so that they may make the Gospel penetrate all aspects of life. Encouraged by the example of the African saints, may they resist the diverse attractions of the new religious movements and ideologies that are contrary to the Catholic faith.” The bishops also elected Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo of Burkina Faso as the new president of SECAM, the continental symposium of bishops’ conferences.

