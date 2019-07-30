Catholic World News

Vatican establishes seminary in Macau to train missionaries for Asia

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A former Portuguese colony that was returned to China in 1999, Macau (map), like Hong Kong, is a special administrative region whose residents enjoy far greater freedom of religion than in most of China. In an interview, Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, discussed his hopes for the seminary, which has been entrusted to the Neocatechumenal Way.

