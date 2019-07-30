Catholic World News

After 6 years, family of kidnapped Jesuit is ‘in limbo’; State Dept. offers $5M reward

July 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, an Italian Jesuit who ministered in Syria, was abducted in 2013. A Chaldean bishop there sought “prayers and the truth,” and the US State Department offered a $5-million reward for “information on ISIS kidnapping networks or the people responsible for kidnapping Christian clerics Maher Mahfouz, Michael Kayyal, Gregorios Ibrahim, Bolous Yazigi, and Paolo Dall’Oglio.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!