Action Alert!
Just $2,484 to go to raise the $20,000 in seed money needed to launch our Next Generation plan.   Your help now will make a difference!
Catholic World News

Pope writes preface to Italian priest’s book on human trafficking

July 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff lamented slavery and prostitution in his preface to a new book, “Donne crocifisse. La vergogna della tratta raccontata dalla strada” [Crucified Women: The Shame of Trafficking Told from the Street]. The author, Father Aldo Buonaiuto, is a member of the Pope John XXIII Community and ministers to trafficking victims in Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.