Pope writes preface to Italian priest’s book on human trafficking

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff lamented slavery and prostitution in his preface to a new book, “Donne crocifisse. La vergogna della tratta raccontata dalla strada” [Crucified Women: The Shame of Trafficking Told from the Street]. The author, Father Aldo Buonaiuto, is a member of the Pope John XXIII Community and ministers to trafficking victims in Italy.

