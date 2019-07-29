Catholic World News

Bones unearthed in Vatican garden not from missing teenager

July 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A preliminary study of human bones found buried at the Vatican’s Teutonic College rules out the possibility that they could be the remains of Emanuela Orlandi, the teenager who disappeared in 1983. Experts have determined that the bones are more than a century old. They were likely re-interred when renovations were done at the Teutonic during the 1960s and 1970s.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

