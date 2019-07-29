Catholic World News

Major fire breaks out on Mount Tabor in Galilee

July 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: Mount Tabor was the site of the Christ’s Transfiguration. The Church of the Transfiguration (photograph), administered by the Franciscan order, is located there.

