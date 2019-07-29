Catholic World News

Pope reflects on the Our Father, one of Jesus’ ‘most precious gifts’

July 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Luke 11:1-13, the Gospel reading of the day, Pope Francis devoted his July 28 Sunday Angelus address (video) to the Lord’s Prayer. Jesus Christ “invites His own to have an experience of prayer, putting them directly in communication with the Father, arousing in them nostalgia for a personal relationship with Him, with the Father,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Here is the novelty of Christian prayer!”

