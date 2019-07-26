Catholic World News

Irish theologian: close churches to safeguard environment

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Kevin Hargaden, a theologian with the Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice in Dublin, has suggested that small parishes in Ireland should be closed, and the faithful gathered in “larger groups” for worship, so that church buildings could be devoted to other purposes, in service to a cleaner environment.

