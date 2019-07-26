Catholic World News

Cuban Cardinal Ortega dead at 83

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jaime Ortega y Alamino, the retired Archbishop of Havana, Cuba, died on July 26 at the age of 83. Cardinal Ortega y Alamino has served as archbishop of San Cristobal de la Habana since 1981 and was created a cardinal in the consistory of 1994. He hosted visits to Cuba by St. John Paul II (1998), Pope Benedict XVI (2012), and Pope Francis (2015), and took part in the conclaves that elected Pope Benedict and Pope Francis. He retired in 2016.

With the death of Cardinal Ortega there are now 217 members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 120 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

