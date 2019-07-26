Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds free-speech rights of Memphis pro-life protester

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Memphis police had barred a man from protesting on “a privately owned street that offers access to the parking lots of several businesses, including a Planned Parenthood clinic,” according to the ruling, which held that “even when a street is privately owned, it remains a traditional public forum if it looks and functions like a public street.”

