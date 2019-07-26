Action Alert!
Just $3,564 to go to raise the $20,000 in seed money needed to launch our Next Generation plan.   Your help now will make a difference!
Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds free-speech rights of Memphis pro-life protester

July 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Memphis police had barred a man from protesting on “a privately owned street that offers access to the parking lots of several businesses, including a Planned Parenthood clinic,” according to the ruling, which held that “even when a street is privately owned, it remains a traditional public forum if it looks and functions like a public street.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.