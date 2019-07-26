Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: ‘Stop senseless process of self-destruction’ of ‘our increasingly tortured’ planet

July 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 1)

CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front-page op-ed, Gaetano Vallini, a journalist at L’Osservatore Romano, commented on an Icelandic memorial to a lost glacier. Drawing attention to a new video of an Amazonian indigenous person, Vallini wrote that the world’s poorest persons are most affected by climate change and exploitation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!