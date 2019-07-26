Catholic World News

After new reports on German choir abuses, bishop vows to boost prevention

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to an earlier report released by the Regensburg diocese, 67 choir members had suffered sexual abuse, and 547 physical and emotional abuse, between 1945 and 1995.

