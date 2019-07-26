Catholic World News

Catholic leaders object to reinstatement of federal death penalty

July 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On July 25, the Justice Department announced it would resume executing inmates sentenced to death. “The Justice Department upholds the rule of law — and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system,” said Attorney General William Barr.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!