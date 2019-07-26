Catholic World News

Russian opera singer meets with Pope

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The singer, Svetlana Kasyan, and her family visited the Pope on her 35th birthday, and “the Pope was waiting for her with a cake and candles,” according to the report.

