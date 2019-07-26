Catholic World News

Russian police vandalize Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Crimea, prelate says

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The cathedral is located in Simferopol, the capital of Crimea (map), which Russia occupied and annexed in 2014.

