Cardinal calls Venezuela a ‘failed state’

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It seems that we are in free fall owing to the government’s neglect and lack of respect for human life,” said Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo, archbishop of Mérida and apostolic administrator of Caracas, the nation’s capital.

