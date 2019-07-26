Catholic World News

Prelate decries Trump administration’s ‘expedited removal’ policy

July 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The new rule means undocumented immigrants in the US who can’t prove they’ve lived in the country continuously for at least two years can be detained and deported without seeing an immigration judge or, advocates say, before they have the chance to find legal representation,” Time Magazine reported. The policy “will have terrible human consequences,” said the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, and “lead to more widespread family separation, stoking fear in our communities.”

