Iraqi prelate rejects ‘Christian militia’ groups

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has renewed his condemnation of “Christian militia” groups operating in northern Iraq. He said that the formation of armed Christian groups “contradicts the Christian spirituality that calls for love, tolerance, forgiveness and peace.” He said that young people interested in military service should “join the Iraqi official army and the federal police services, while those in the Kurdish region of Iraq should join [Kurdish] Peshmerga forces.”

