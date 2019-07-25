Catholic World News

Woman named deputy director of Vatican press office

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named a Brazilian lay woman, Cristiane Murray, as deputy director of the Vatican press office. The married mother of two children has worked with Vatican media since 1985, when she joined the staff of Vatican Radio.

