Faculty changes confirm shift in focus for John Paul II Institute

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has suspended the contracts of all professors at the John Paul II Institute for Marriage and Family, and informed its former president, Msgr. Livio Melina, that his services will no longer be required because under new statutes, the Institute will no longer be teaching fundamental moral theology. In 2017, Pope Francis announced a new direction for the Institute, explaining that the Church should not “limit ourselves to practices in pastoral ministry and mission that reflect forms and models of the past.”

