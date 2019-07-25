Catholic World News

Philippine prelate condemns killing of human rights lawyer

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: People “are longing for an end to barbaric killings due to the drug war and the anti-insurgency campaign,” said Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, a city of 130,000 on the island of Negros (map).

