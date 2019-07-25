Catholic World News

Pope’s letter to Assad sparks controversy, debate in Syria

July 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis pleaded for peace in a message that Cardinal Peter Turkson delivered to the Syrian president on July 22.

