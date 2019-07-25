Catholic World News

Indonesian husband and wife carried out Philippine cathedral attack, police announce

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Islamist terrorists killed at least 20 as two bombs exploded at the cathedral in Jolo during a Sunday Mass in January.

