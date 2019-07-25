Catholic World News

In Orissa, 2nd of 7 Christians imprisoned for swami’s murder released on bail

July 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 100 Christians were murdered, and 50,000 fled their homes, during a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa) (map) following the murder of Hindu swami Laxamananda Saraswati. Maoist guerrillas claimed responsibility for the murder, but Christians were imprisoned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!