Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian looks to Canada for help after jihadist death threats

July 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A Pakistani Christian refugee in Thailand has appealed to the Canadian ambassador for help after a video called on jihadists to kill him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!