English bishop recalls Srebrenica massacre, rues ‘culture of intolerance and hate’

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Declan Lang of Clifton, chairman of the Department of International Affairs of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, urged Catholics “to learn more about what happened at Srebrenica so that it may never be forgotten and to actively confront intolerance so that it may never be repeated.”

