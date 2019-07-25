Catholic World News

Nicaragua: ‘Unity of the Church is the greatest strength we bishops have’

July 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are living in a situation that is critical both socio-politically and economically,” said Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa (map), who recently faced the prospect of ambush. “There is a great degree of polarization in Nicaragua, a lot of confrontation.”

